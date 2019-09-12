Healthcare Trust (HTA) Now Covered By Berenberg with $33.0000 Target; RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering RWS Holdings PLC (LON:RWS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RWS Holdings PLC has GBX 670 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 640’s average target is 13.27% above currents GBX 565 stock price. RWS Holdings PLC had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 610 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Numis Securities to “Add”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 11 by Berenberg. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Berenberg. See RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) latest ratings:

12/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 560.00 New Target: GBX 610.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 615.00 New Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 600.00 Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 450.00 New Target: GBX 600.00 Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 530.00 New Target: GBX 615.00 Maintain

Investment firm Berenberg has has started coverage on Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA)‘s stock, rating it a “Buy” while setting the target price at $33.0000.

RWS Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides patent translations, intellectual property support, technical and commercial translation, and linguistic validation services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, the United States and Australia. The company has market cap of 1.54 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Patent Translations, Life Science, Commercial, and Information. It has a 42.16 P/E ratio. It offers European patent translation and validation solutions; optional filing and prosecution services; and additional IP related translation services for litigation and information purposes.

Another recent and important RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Hereâ€™s why RWS Holdings plcâ€™s (LON:RWS) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.59% or GBX 15 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 565. About 113,944 shares traded. RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 1.22 million shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $86.70 million for 16.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings ("MOBs") in the United States based on gross leasable area ("GLA"). The company has market cap of $5.79 billion. We provide the real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly desirable locations. It has a 26.97 P/E ratio. Over the last decade, we have invested $7.0 billion primarily in MOBs and other healthcare assets comprising 24.2 million square feet of GLA.