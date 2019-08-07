Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Stock Value Declined While Green Street Investors Decreased by $669,200 Its Stake; Silver Point Capital LP Has Lowered Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position by $79.51 Million as Market Value Rose

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08 million, down from 26.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 17.46 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 23,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 126,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 1.08M shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.12 million for 16.39 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Healthcare Trust Of America Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medical Properties Trust Is Bound To Outperform The Promising Healthcare REIT Sector – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.