Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Stock Declined While Stevens Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position; Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Eminence Capital LP Cut Its Position

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 115.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 47,577 shares as the company's stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 41,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 415,308 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 8.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500.

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 360,226 shares as the company's stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.03 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $26.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $88.36. About 2.05M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 1.78 million shares to 5.57M shares, valued at $273.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 76,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Service Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Manchester Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Llc holds 4,795 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Lc has 0.14% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.06% or 31,102 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Heritage Wealth Advsr, Virginia-based fund reported 225 shares. Moreover, Century Companies has 0.14% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 65,389 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.31M shares. Barton Inv Management reported 293,819 shares. 8,444 were accumulated by Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 1.36M shares. 23,320 were accumulated by Gmt Cap Corporation. Motco accumulated 198 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330. Miele Laura had sold 1,250 shares worth $114,710. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $1.23M was made by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 35,947 shares to 45,543 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 35,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,565 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

More notable recent Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com