Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Stake Maintained by Penn Capital Management Co Inc; As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Declined, York Capital Management Global Advisors Increased Position by $213.23 Million

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 162.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 60,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 97,165 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 37,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.75. About 538,753 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 854.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 2.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239.31M, up from 271,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $98.74. About 1.60 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/05/2018 – The PM bureau: $CELG, Fidelity backed – Seattle’s Nohla closes $45M to bring novel stem cell treatment for leukemia to late-stage trials; 13/03/2018 – Celgene Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45; 03/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed against Celgene Corporation; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 80,633 shares to 184,633 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 100,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,853 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Pictet Cie (Asia) holds 0.14% or 3,299 shares. Blume Management reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Comml Bank Of America De holds 3.80M shares. Gladius Capital Management Lp owns 67 shares. City invested 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Btg Pactual Glob Asset Limited holds 169,330 shares. Ipswich Inv Management reported 5,120 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Company reported 28 shares. Fayerweather Charles invested in 0.42% or 3,050 shares. The California-based Mraz Amerine And Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.85% or 81,884 shares. Fiduciary holds 31,931 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Connecticut-based Tudor Et Al has invested 2.95% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 157,190 shares to 236,711 shares, valued at $37.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 140,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,364 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).