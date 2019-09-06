Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Shares Declined While Apg Asset Management Us Boosted Holding; Lincoln Natl (LNC) Holder Meritage Portfolio Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $790,540

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Lincoln Natl (LNC) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 13,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 82,825 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 69,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Lincoln Natl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 695,597 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 400,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 4.85 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.73M, up from 4.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.73. About 535,156 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,520 shares to 733 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Select Dvd E (DVY) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,835 shares, and cut its stake in S & P 500 Depositary Receipt (SPY).

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Local fintech company sold to American City Business Journals – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lincoln National updates debt tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “With New Online Underwriting Tool Lincoln Financial Group Can Deliver Instant Life Insurance Quotes – Business Wire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Caprock accumulated 0.07% or 5,773 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 4,000 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Mufg Americas has invested 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 276 shares. Illinois-based Jump Trading Lc has invested 0.11% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 929,618 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 659,714 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.20M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 42 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mngmt holds 3,044 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Of Virginia Va has 0.05% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 6,950 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.02% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).