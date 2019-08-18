Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Shareholder Green Street Investors Trimmed Its Holding by $669,200 as Valuation Declined; Viking Global Investors LP Position in Illumina (ILMN) Has Increased as Market Value Declined

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 38,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.34M, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $286.17. About 863,337 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 23,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 126,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 1.45 million shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.11M for 17.15 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp holds 0.1% or 11,721 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation owns 67,828 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 6,690 shares. Horan Advsr Lc accumulated 47 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com reported 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Private Asset Management reported 16,514 shares. Markel stated it has 1,000 shares. Pggm Investments has 0.08% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 53,364 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks accumulated 115,951 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Colony Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Kidder Stephen W invested in 1.41% or 11,152 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 0.08% or 613,027 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited accumulated 1,589 shares or 0.05% of the stock. M Hldg holds 0.09% or 1,186 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 517,918 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $43.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

