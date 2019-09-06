Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Market Value Declined While Apg Asset Management Us Has Raised Its Stake; Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Stake Upped by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 6,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 355,218 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.91 million, up from 348,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $108.57. About 514,454 shares traded or 3.28% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: ‘Project Catalyst’ Plan Intended to Improve Adjusted EPS by 60c-80c in FY2019; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 400,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 4.85 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.73M, up from 4.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 1.29 million shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 51,140 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $18.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB) by 309,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% or 7,513 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 4,138 shares in its portfolio. Washington Mgmt owns 4,650 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 3,575 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 300 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 106,790 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 2,078 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 4,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 71,894 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 47,177 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 9,970 shares in its portfolio. Private Harbour Inv Mngmt Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 14,755 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated, Arizona-based fund reported 43 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Company reported 13,167 shares. 358,840 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $56.52 million activity.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 163,500 shares to 369,500 shares, valued at $33.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 44,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

