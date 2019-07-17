Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Holder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Increased Its Holding by $4.80 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Cognios Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 36.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 4,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 11,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $309.39. About 2.13 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 171,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.92 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.08 million, up from 8.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 863,290 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 8.19% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 51,742 shares to 713,625 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 14,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,286 shares, and cut its stake in Matthews Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MATW).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.65 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Morris Donna. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 41,560 shares valued at $10.19M was made by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. Parasnis Abhay sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00M.

