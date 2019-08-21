Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Valuation Declined While Van Berkom & Associates Lifted Position by $11.27 Million; As Mcri (MCRI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Davenport & Company Trimmed Stake

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Mcri (MCRI) by 26.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 123,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The institutional investor held 336,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, down from 459,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Mcri for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $819.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 24,876 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 352,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.23 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.1. About 644,624 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes holds 0.2% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) or 276,315 shares. Liberty Cap Incorporated reported 1.2% stake. 181,449 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Moreover, Da Davidson & Co has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 8,613 shares. 10,500 are owned by Legacy Ptnrs. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 12,683 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Nj invested in 0.6% or 568,447 shares. Van Berkom Assocs Inc, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.61 million shares. Regions Finance Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 167 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Llc reported 169,779 shares stake. Ami Asset Mngmt stated it has 825,913 shares. Asset One holds 0.01% or 54,808 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co, New York-based fund reported 69,718 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) by 80,572 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $67.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:THR) by 33,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 6,856 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 21,559 shares. 7,993 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Parkside Bancorporation Tru has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0% or 14,449 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,447 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 11,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 17,315 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc stated it has 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Swiss Bank invested in 22,811 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 56,452 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 146,359 shares. 42,317 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc holds 29,030 shares.

Analysts await Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. MCRI’s profit will be $10.83M for 18.92 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cci (NYSE:CCI) by 2,563 shares to 384,673 shares, valued at $49.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc by 53,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Ees (EES).

