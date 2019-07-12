Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Stake Has Increased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc; Valmark Advisers Has Raised Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $393,120

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 29,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,672 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 63,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 644,525 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5,000 shares to 29,104 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 4,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,070 shares, and cut its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 11,958 shares to 192,777 shares, valued at $23.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 13,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,830 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).

