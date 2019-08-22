Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Shareholder Td Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Legacy Private Trust Has Decreased Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stake as Stock Rose

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 69.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 16,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 7,366 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 24,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 567,460 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500.

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 71,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 50,359 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 122,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $141.67. About 806,411 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar holds 21,683 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) or 700 shares. Fdx stated it has 22,835 shares. Fil Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc stated it has 141,384 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama reported 96,065 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 181,449 shares. Markel Corporation holds 196,500 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Goelzer Inv Incorporated stated it has 64,718 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 0.24% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 7,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 276,315 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs owns 59,697 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 35,377 shares. Bell Bancorporation owns 18,751 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $20.01M for 20.53 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5,077 shares to 178,628 shares, valued at $29.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 12,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

More notable recent Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Caterpillar, Snap, UPS, Chipotle – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare Services Group down 9% on 10-K delay – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HCSG ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. â€“ HCSG – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR DEADLINE ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm â€“ HCSG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

More recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kimberly-Clark Talks Prices, Cost Cuts, and Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 23,834 shares to 239,555 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 185,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,126 shares, and has risen its stake in 1Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Nordea Inv accumulated 253,170 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv accumulated 0.18% or 173,862 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.38% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reported 0.11% stake. Skba Lc reported 1.01% stake. Karpus Management Inc accumulated 3,152 shares. Moreover, Brave Asset Mgmt has 0.47% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 6,738 shares. Eastern Bancorporation reported 29,523 shares. 4,278 were accumulated by North American Management Corp. 50,513 are owned by Cwm Ltd. Waters Parkerson And Communication Lc holds 0.19% or 18,138 shares. Welch Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 220,943 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Country Club Na holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 7,030 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Llc invested in 0.28% or 3,134 shares.