Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Shareholder Fil LTD Increased Its Position by $46.45 Million; Meeder Asset Management Increased Its Csx (CSX) Position by $634,634; Stock Value Declined

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 8,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 126,641 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.80M, up from 118,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.55. About 425,408 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 1286.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 1.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.60 million, up from 120,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.71. About 20,027 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 109,075 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $35.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 3,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6 shares, and cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

More notable recent Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Healthcare Services Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:HCSG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Sports” on January 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare Services declares $0.1975 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Healthcare Services Group Inc’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ HCSG – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Services (HCSG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold HCSG shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 80.24 million shares or 6.73% more from 75.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc has 7.52M shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 7,697 shares. Pnc Services Gru Inc reported 62,786 shares. Redmond Asset Management Lc owns 1.23% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 94,325 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 21,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 117,333 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Victory Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 28,853 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 1.08 million shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 8,861 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.25% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Jennison Associates Lc reported 0.02% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). 524,407 are held by American Mngmt. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp reported 0.03% stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 378,614 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 26,792 shares to 11,725 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,650 shares, and cut its stake in Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX May 3rd Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CSX: Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX (CSX) Is Up 1.71% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.