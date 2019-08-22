Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Shareholder Elk Creek Partners Upped Its Position; Centene Del (CNC) Share Value Rose While Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Cut Holding

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 159,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 622,953 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55 million, up from 463,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.21. About 116,337 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 60.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 4,637 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 11,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.43. About 1.42M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE

More notable recent Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Healthcare Services Group down 9% on 10-K delay – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Caterpillar, Snap, UPS, Chipotle – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Selloff in Healthcare Services Group overdone – Benchmark – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 163,422 shares to 570,017 shares, valued at $24.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 17,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,992 shares, and cut its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fincl Services Corp has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Manatuck Hill Partners Ltd Liability owns 15,000 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Principal Financial reported 330,656 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 29,527 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 169,779 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Markel holds 0.11% or 196,500 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 1.90M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0.03% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 257,491 shares. 1.38 million are owned by Northern. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 19,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 113,462 shares. Summit Creek Advisors reported 1.51% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). 10,500 were accumulated by Kj Harrison Partners Inc. Natl Svcs Wi invested in 0.65% or 17,943 shares.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $405.34 million for 11.84 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.87% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sivik Global Ltd Com reported 1.57% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company reported 8,708 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Somerset Trust accumulated 0.45% or 15,964 shares. Brookstone Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tributary Mgmt Lc reported 22,900 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Co (Wy) reported 400 shares. B T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt has 23,169 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Eqis Management has 33,589 shares. North Carolina-based First Personal Financial has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 479,731 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 45,894 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Lc. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Company reported 2,020 shares stake. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.37% or 85,788 shares in its portfolio. 5,068 are held by Iberiabank Corporation.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWW) by 70,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc by 30,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI).