Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Market Value Declined While Waddell & Reed Financial Cut Its Holding; Focused Investors Has Lowered Its 3M Company (MMM) Holding by $2.28 Million

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 335,600 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.73 million, down from 346,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 1.98M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 377,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 996,362 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.87 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.82. About 400,193 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,000 shares to 969,600 shares, valued at $98.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.63 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. 9,410 shares valued at $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. The insider THULIN INGE G sold $2.70M. Another trade for 8,906 shares valued at $1.77M was made by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,153 shares. Lindekugel Jon T had sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgewood Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% or 343,347 shares in its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital Inc reported 3,585 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Kwmg Ltd Llc holds 98 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Fin Retail Bank & Tru owns 6,548 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.85% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ballentine Ptnrs Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,644 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi reported 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 2,833 shares. Dowling And Yahnke accumulated 35,054 shares. Macroview Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,180 were accumulated by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc reported 2.58% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.35 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $25.93M for 22.01 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 191.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 2,059 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 2.12M shares. Amer Capital Mngmt stated it has 700,923 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Laurion Cap LP holds 12,085 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 203,812 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Japan-based Asset One Commerce has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Cwm Lc invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 9,528 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 1.18M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.16M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Carroll Associates Inc reported 353 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.73M were reported by Wasatch Advsr. United Ser Automobile Association invested in 67,047 shares.