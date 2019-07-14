Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Holding Maintained by Van Berkom & Associates Inc; Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Lifted Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Position by $645,744

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 154.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 4,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,058 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 3,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $151.14. About 390,241 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 352,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.23 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 644,525 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Service Gp has 0.06% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 482,229 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.06% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 10.01 million shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Llc reported 2,656 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc has 0.06% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 137,729 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 210 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management invested in 0.07% or 86,989 shares. Perritt Capital Mngmt reported 2,225 shares. Bb&T stated it has 45,777 shares. Indexiq Ltd Liability Company has 35,019 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Ww Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 0% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Ima Wealth owns 0.04% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 785 shares.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 261,558 shares to 3,409 shares, valued at $388,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 24,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 732,521 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 39,127 shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $73.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 33,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).