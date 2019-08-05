Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Holder Marsico Capital Management Increased Position; As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Value Rose, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Boosted Position

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 21,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 138,216 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 116,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 193,883 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 1.85M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 6,563 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp holds 516,793 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 177,115 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.01% or 11,911 shares. Moreover, Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 6,240 shares. Old Comml Bank In holds 0.02% or 13,765 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bell Bancshares has 0.17% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Invesco has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 89,288 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 1.18M shares. Moreover, Polen Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 17,823 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel has 24,930 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Lc owns 3.14 million shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc holds 330,656 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 338,275 shares to 51,040 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,970 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,862 shares to 46,896 shares, valued at $36.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600. Dev Indraneel also bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12.