Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Raised Stake; Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder Norris Perne & French Llp Has Decreased Position as Stock Value Rose

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 207.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 73,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 108,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 35,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 443,363 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 1,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 70,849 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.72M, down from 72,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $791.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc Shs by 9,300 shares to 76,911 shares, valued at $15.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles River Labs Hldg (NYSE:CRL) by 7,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 1.59% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 181,729 shares. The Virginia-based Burke Herbert Bank & Trust has invested 0.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 29,759 shares. Randolph has invested 2.5% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Llc accumulated 4,483 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wesbanco Bank holds 12,509 shares. 6,041 are held by Regal Investment Lc. M&T Financial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 203,914 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 35,990 shares. Nomura Asset Limited owns 98,438 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 36,215 shares. Amer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dana Advsrs holds 0.02% or 1,528 shares. 2,444 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.26 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 3,217 shares to 1,583 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,416 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.