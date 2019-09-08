Healthcare Svcs Group (HCSG) Shareholder Comerica Bank Lowered Its Stake by $459,306 as Share Value Declined; As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Declined, Holder Boothbay Fund Management Has Decreased by $1.13 Million Its Holding

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 58.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 8,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 6,363 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $807,000, down from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $105.94. About 2.65M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Group Inc (HCSG) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 13,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 86,504 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, down from 100,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 332,092 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 116,848 shares to 136,800 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 41,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Lazard World Divid & Income (LOR).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92 million for 28.48 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 26,871 shares to 102,281 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfa Mortgage Investments Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 60,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 793,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc Adr (NASDAQ:JD).

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $19.59 million for 21.39 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.