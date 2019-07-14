Healthcare Svcs Gp Com (HCSG) Shareholder Ami Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.08 Million as Stock Price Declined; Cummins (CMI) Share Price Rose While Aull & Monroe Investment Management Increased Stake by $817,970

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com (HCSG) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 65,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 825,913 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25M, up from 760,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 674,676 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $171.09. About 1.25 million shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. The insider Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000. $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares were sold by Embree Tracy A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc stated it has 1.07 million shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Moreover, Meeder Asset Incorporated has 0.48% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Webster Savings Bank N A stated it has 2,495 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 1,922 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc invested in 1,775 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The accumulated 131,113 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 95,761 were reported by Axa. Gam Holdings Ag reported 9,962 shares stake. Mcf Ltd has 534 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T invested in 6,098 shares. 58,701 are owned by Piedmont Invest. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp reported 72,022 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 0.11% stake. Franklin Resource holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3.34 million shares. Brown Advisory has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 61,949 shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,126 shares to 182,577 shares, valued at $45.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 164,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,161 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.