Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

This is a contrast between Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group Inc. 33 0.84 N/A 1.14 20.99 Viad Corp 61 0.99 N/A 1.78 38.80

Demonstrates Healthcare Services Group Inc. and Viad Corp earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Viad Corp appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Services Group Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Healthcare Services Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Healthcare Services Group Inc. and Viad Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 12% Viad Corp 0.00% 11.1% 5%

Volatility & Risk

Healthcare Services Group Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Viad Corp has a 0.68 beta and it is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Viad Corp are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Healthcare Services Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Viad Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Healthcare Services Group Inc. and Viad Corp Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Viad Corp 0 0 0 0.00

Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s upside potential is 94.48% at a $43 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Healthcare Services Group Inc. and Viad Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 93.1%. Insiders held 0.2% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Viad Corp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Services Group Inc. 1.57% -21.66% -25.19% -44.92% -39.7% -40.49% Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03%

For the past year Healthcare Services Group Inc. has -40.49% weaker performance while Viad Corp has 38.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Viad Corp beats Healthcare Services Group Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.