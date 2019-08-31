Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

We are contrasting Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group Inc. 31 0.84 N/A 1.14 20.99 Cass Information Systems Inc. 48 4.59 N/A 2.04 24.99

Table 1 demonstrates Healthcare Services Group Inc. and Cass Information Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cass Information Systems Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Services Group Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 12% Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.68 beta. From a competition point of view, Cass Information Systems Inc. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Healthcare Services Group Inc. and Cass Information Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cass Information Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$43 is Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 90.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares and 55.4% of Cass Information Systems Inc. shares. 0.2% are Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Services Group Inc. 1.57% -21.66% -25.19% -44.92% -39.7% -40.49% Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Healthcare Services Group Inc.

Summary

Cass Information Systems Inc. beats Healthcare Services Group Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.