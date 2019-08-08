Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR)

Both Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group Inc. 34 0.88 N/A 1.14 20.99 AMREP Corporation 6 3.93 N/A 0.18 34.66

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Healthcare Services Group Inc. and AMREP Corporation. AMREP Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Healthcare Services Group Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of AMREP Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 12% AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. AMREP Corporation’s 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.19 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Healthcare Services Group Inc. and AMREP Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 AMREP Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 87.04% for Healthcare Services Group Inc. with average target price of $43.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Healthcare Services Group Inc. and AMREP Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 31.4% respectively. About 0.2% of Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11% of AMREP Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Services Group Inc. 1.57% -21.66% -25.19% -44.92% -39.7% -40.49% AMREP Corporation -1.45% -11.08% 6.83% -10.29% -12.86% 2.52%

For the past year Healthcare Services Group Inc. had bearish trend while AMREP Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Healthcare Services Group Inc. beats AMREP Corporation.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.