Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Reaches $30.97 After 6.00% Up Move; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Upped Boston Scientific (BSX) Stake

The stock of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.91% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 149,152 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable AllowanceThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $2.29B company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $32.83 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HCSG worth $137.64M more.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 23.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP acquired 304,009 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock declined 6.39%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 1.61M shares with $61.64 million value, up from 1.30M last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $59.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 1.44 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 12/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations at EHRA 2018 Congress; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.90 TO $0.94; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY Rev $9.75B-$9.9B; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Complete NxThera Acquisition in 2Q 2018; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 2,902 shares. Raymond James Fin Incorporated holds 0.02% or 151,151 shares. Cap International Invsts reported 0.03% stake. Howe Rusling has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). British Columbia Invest Corporation invested 0.08% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Senator Grp LP has invested 4.33% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Somerset Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.69% or 52,593 shares. First Dallas has invested 0.45% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 2.60 million were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Private Wealth Partners Ltd accumulated 401,600 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,211 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% or 7.09 million shares in its portfolio. Third Point Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5.00 million shares or 2.13% of the stock. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 45.05M shares.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) stake by 152,201 shares to 215,426 valued at $28.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stake by 92,391 shares and now owns 278,642 shares. Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.96 million activity. The insider Pierce David A sold 5,000 shares worth $190,750. Shares for $1.77M were sold by Fitzgerald Joseph Michael.

Among 3 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, June 27. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, June 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Eaton Vance Management reported 6,563 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 181,449 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel invested in 0.37% or 24,930 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 0.05% or 251,400 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 75,064 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,264 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp owns 453,713 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.12% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Conestoga Cap Advsr has 1.1% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 1.20M shares. Captrust Fin stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Alphaone Services Ltd Liability Corp holds 674 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $25.93 million for 22.12 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 191.67% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthcare Services had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 19. Benchmark maintained the shares of HCSG in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.