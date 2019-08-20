Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Reaches $21.31 After 9.00% Down Move; Core-mark Holding Company (CORE) Shorts Increased By 9.16%

Core-mark Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) had an increase of 9.16% in short interest. CORE’s SI was 1.52M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.16% from 1.39 million shares previously. With 284,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Core-mark Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:CORE)’s short sellers to cover CORE’s short positions. The SI to Core-mark Holding Company Inc’s float is 3.41%. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 90,315 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 EPS 84c-EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M; 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 23/05/2018 – Core-Mark Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss $1.3M; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.13 TO $1.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS

The stock of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 473,798 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2MThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $1.58B company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $19.39 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HCSG worth $142.11 million less.

Among 3 analysts covering Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthcare Services has $50 highest and $33 lowest target. $43’s average target is 101.78% above currents $21.31 stock price. Healthcare Services had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Tuesday, March 5. Jefferies maintained Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $48 target.

More notable recent Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Worth Considering Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Healthcare Services Group Is Being Mauled Today – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Healthcare Services Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:HCSG) 18% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Services (HCSG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $20.01M for 19.73 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,528 shares. 138,216 were reported by Marsico Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Fdx reported 22,835 shares. Wendell David Associate, New Hampshire-based fund reported 16,050 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Anchor Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 33,209 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial invested in 996,362 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Voya Investment Management Ltd Com has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 29,896 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 8,669 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 554,449 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 47,300 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Pnc Incorporated reported 81,868 shares. Dudley & Shanley owns 2.71% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 317,644 shares. 426 were reported by Ent Finance Corp.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. It operates through two divisions, Housekeeping and Dietary. It has a 18.69 P/E ratio. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of clientÂ’s facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility.

Among 3 analysts covering Core-Mark Holding (NASDAQ:CORE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Core-Mark Holding has $43 highest and $38 lowest target. $40’s average target is 22.89% above currents $32.55 stock price. Core-Mark Holding had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products. It has a 27.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients include traditional convenience stores, such as national and super-regional convenience store operators, as well as independently owned convenience stores; and alternative outlets, which include grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, cigarette and tobacco shops, hotel gift shops, military exchanges, college and corporate campuses, casinos, hardware stores, airport concessions, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.

More notable recent Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Seadrill Q2 core profit beats company’s own forecast – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Core-Mark Holding Company (NASDAQ:CORE) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsam Partners (London) Ltd reported 7,662 shares. Moreover, Grp One Trading L P has 0% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Morgan Stanley owns 113,548 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 26,065 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 15,461 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Comerica Bancshares owns 0.1% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 328,696 shares. James Invest accumulated 0.04% or 17,540 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 53,962 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment L P has invested 0.03% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Loomis Sayles & Co L P reported 106,050 shares. 8,252 were reported by Howard Management. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).