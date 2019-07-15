Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) EPS Estimated At $0.35; Charah Solutions (CHRA) Shorts Increased By 5.72%

Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report $0.35 EPS on July, 16.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. HCSG’s profit would be $25.92M giving it 21.71 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s analysts see 191.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 674,676 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) had an increase of 5.72% in short interest. CHRA’s SI was 212,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.72% from 201,200 shares previously. With 31,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA)’s short sellers to cover CHRA’s short positions. The SI to Charah Solutions Inc’s float is 2.73%. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 22,108 shares traded. Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. The company has market cap of $157.23 million. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash.

More notable recent Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Charah Solutions to Open Third Facility Using New Grinding Technologies for Natural Pozzolan – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Charah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. It operates through two divisions, Housekeeping and Dietary. It has a 24.53 P/E ratio. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of clientÂ’s facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Comm Ltd holds 0.03% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) or 53,594 shares. Scout Invs reported 97,494 shares. Asset Management One Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Old National Bank In accumulated 13,765 shares. Comerica Bancshares stated it has 86,504 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp invested in 898,298 shares. Ami Asset Corporation accumulated 825,913 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). 195,932 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Mason Street Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 39,244 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0.08% or 996,362 shares in its portfolio. Victory Management Inc stated it has 31,111 shares. Proshare Limited Com holds 508,009 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,322 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).