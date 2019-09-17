Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) EPS Estimated At $0.27; Stratus Properties (STRS) Sentiment Is 1.43

Stratus Properties Inc (STRS) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.61, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 20 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 14 cut down and sold positions in Stratus Properties Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 3.42 million shares, up from 3.40 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Stratus Properties Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 13 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 22.86% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. HCSG’s profit would be $20.01 million giving it 23.79 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 725,806 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 80.24 million shares or 6.73% more from 75.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redmond Asset Limited Liability reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Wendell David Associate stated it has 16,050 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wi reported 17,943 shares. 4,264 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 27,850 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 71,846 shares. Legacy Partners owns 9,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 72,272 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) or 462,517 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Vanguard Gru stated it has 7.52M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 9,035 shares.

More notable recent Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: MA, HCSG, TTD – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Share Price Is Down 29% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Healthcare Services (HCSG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Healthcare Services has $48 highest and $33 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 58.31% above currents $25.69 stock price. Healthcare Services had 4 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 19.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. It operates through two divisions, Housekeeping and Dietary. It has a 22.54 P/E ratio. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of clientÂ’s facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility.

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company has market cap of $212.82 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Commercial Leasing. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily operates The W Austin Hotel & Residences project located on a two-acre city block in downtown Austin that comprises a 251-room luxury hotel; and 159 residential condominium units, as well as office, retail, and entertainment space.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Stratus Properties Inc. for 1.22 million shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 133,131 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oakmont Corp has 0.4% invested in the company for 81,402 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.29% in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 25,000 shares.

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 11,880 shares traded or 63.21% up from the average. Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) has declined 6.40% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STRS News: 16/03/2018 – Stratus Properties Estimates That Its Federal Tax Rate for 2018 Will Be 21 % as a Result of U.S. Tax Reform; 05/04/2018 – ILOOKABOUT CORP – SIGNING OF A NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT TO PURSUE A POSSIBLE MERGER WITH STRATUS DATA SYSTEMS, INC; 16/03/2018 – Stratus Properties Yr Rev $80.3M; 16/03/2018 – Stratus Properties Inc. Reports Year Ended December 31, 2017 Results; 30/05/2018 – Stratus Video Announces Telehealth Interoperability Product – Stratus Link; 05/04/2018 – iLOOKABOUT and Stratus Data Systems Enter Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 16/03/2018 – Stratus Properties Latest Yr EPS Includes $2.01 for Asset-Sale Gain, 93c Charger for Tax Reform; 16/04/2018 – STARMALLS INC STR.PS – FY GROSS REV 5.30 BLN PESOS VS 4.48 BLN PESOS