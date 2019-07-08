Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Comparison side by side

As Business Services companies, Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group Inc. 36 1.13 N/A 1.24 27.02 Verisk Analytics Inc. 130 9.99 N/A 3.58 39.28

Demonstrates Healthcare Services Group Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Verisk Analytics Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Services Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Verisk Analytics Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Healthcare Services Group Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 21.6% 13.4% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9%

Volatility & Risk

Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.81 and it happens to be 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Verisk Analytics Inc.’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Healthcare Services Group Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Verisk Analytics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Healthcare Services Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

Healthcare Services Group Inc. has an average price target of $43.67, and a 44.51% upside potential. Verisk Analytics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $120 consensus price target and a -19.39% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Healthcare Services Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95% of Verisk Analytics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Verisk Analytics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Services Group Inc. -1.58% -2.7% -16.56% -23.92% -11.33% -16.48% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.16% 2.13% 13.61% 14.1% 33.76% 29.11%

For the past year Healthcare Services Group Inc. has -16.48% weaker performance while Verisk Analytics Inc. has 29.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Verisk Analytics Inc. beats Healthcare Services Group Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.