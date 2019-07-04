Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) is a company in the Business Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Healthcare Services Group Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.3% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Healthcare Services Group Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 21.60% 13.40% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Healthcare Services Group Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group Inc. N/A 36 27.02 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Healthcare Services Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Healthcare Services Group Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Healthcare Services Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 3.05 2.59

With consensus target price of $43.67, Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a potential upside of 45.81%. The potential upside of the rivals is 65.14%. Based on the results shown earlier, Healthcare Services Group Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Healthcare Services Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Services Group Inc. -1.58% -2.7% -16.56% -23.92% -11.33% -16.48% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Healthcare Services Group Inc. had bearish trend while Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. Healthcare Services Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a beta of 0.81 and its 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s competitors are 24.54% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

Healthcare Services Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s competitors beat Healthcare Services Group Inc.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.