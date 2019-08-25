Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) and Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Comparing side by side

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) and Genpact Limited (NYSE:G), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group Inc. 32 0.81 N/A 1.14 20.99 Genpact Limited 36 2.31 N/A 1.47 26.92

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Healthcare Services Group Inc. and Genpact Limited. Genpact Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Services Group Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Genpact Limited, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) and Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 12% Genpact Limited 0.00% 20.3% 7.9%

Volatility and Risk

Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a beta of 0.68 and its 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Genpact Limited’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

3 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Healthcare Services Group Inc. Its rival Genpact Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Genpact Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Inc. and Genpact Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Genpact Limited 0 1 2 2.67

Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a 102.16% upside potential and an average price target of $43. Meanwhile, Genpact Limited’s average price target is $45, while its potential upside is 13.41%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Healthcare Services Group Inc. seems more appealing than Genpact Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.1% of Genpact Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Genpact Limited has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Services Group Inc. 1.57% -21.66% -25.19% -44.92% -39.7% -40.49% Genpact Limited 0.43% 2.51% 11.12% 33.96% 31.43% 47.02%

For the past year Healthcare Services Group Inc. has -40.49% weaker performance while Genpact Limited has 47.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Genpact Limited beats Healthcare Services Group Inc.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.