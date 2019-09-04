Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Comparison side by side

As Business Services businesses, Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group Inc. 31 0.83 N/A 1.14 20.99 Avaya Holdings Corp. 14 0.51 N/A 1.54 7.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Healthcare Services Group Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp. Avaya Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Healthcare Services Group Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Avaya Holdings Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Healthcare Services Group Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 12% Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 8.8% 2.3%

Liquidity

Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Healthcare Services Group Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

$43 is Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 89.93%. Meanwhile, Avaya Holdings Corp.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 64.42%. The data provided earlier shows that Healthcare Services Group Inc. appears more favorable than Avaya Holdings Corp., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% are Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Avaya Holdings Corp. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Services Group Inc. 1.57% -21.66% -25.19% -44.92% -39.7% -40.49% Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31%

For the past year Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Healthcare Services Group Inc. beats Avaya Holdings Corp.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.