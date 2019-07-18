Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Contrasting side by side

Since Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group Inc. 35 1.16 N/A 1.24 27.02 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.21 N/A 0.20 10.91

Table 1 demonstrates Healthcare Services Group Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ARC Document Solutions Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Healthcare Services Group Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Healthcare Services Group Inc. is currently more expensive than ARC Document Solutions Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 21.6% 13.4% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.81 beta indicates that Healthcare Services Group Inc. is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ARC Document Solutions Inc. has a 1.97 beta which is 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ARC Document Solutions Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Healthcare Services Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Healthcare Services Group Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Healthcare Services Group Inc. has an average price target of $42.75, and a 37.42% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Healthcare Services Group Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 60.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Services Group Inc. -1.58% -2.7% -16.56% -23.92% -11.33% -16.48% ARC Document Solutions Inc. -3.15% -11.16% -11.16% -24.3% -4.02% 4.88%

For the past year Healthcare Services Group Inc. has -16.48% weaker performance while ARC Document Solutions Inc. has 4.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Healthcare Services Group Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.