Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Decreased Humana (HUM) Holding By $13.19 Million

Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 22.86% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. HCSG’s profit would be $20.01 million giving it 23.02 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 804,323 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Humana Inc (HUM) stake by 54.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 49,755 shares as Humana Inc (HUM)’s stock rose 20.55%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 42,135 shares with $11.18 million value, down from 91,890 last quarter. Humana Inc now has $37.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $277.28. About 768,203 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $491M; 02/04/2018 – Health Care Down, But Humana Deal Hopes Stave Off Plunge – Health Care Roundup; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA TO HAVE 40% MINORITY INTEREST IN CURO; 23/04/2018 – Humana, Together With TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, Announce Agreement To Acquire Curo Health Services; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, & HUMANA; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CAPITAL – “URGES” KINDRED BOARD & MANAGEMENT TO EVALUATE, RECONSTITUTE THEMSELVES WITH NEW MEMBERS; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It operates through two divisions, Housekeeping and Dietary. It has a 21.81 P/E ratio. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of clientÂ’s facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility.

More notable recent Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: MA, HCSG, TTD – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Considering Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Share Price Is Down 29% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Healthcare Services Group Inc’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ HCSG – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 80.24 million shares or 6.73% more from 75.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). 2,903 are held by Next Financial Gru Inc Inc. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 171,408 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.02% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 43,174 shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 62,924 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackenzie holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 3.07M shares. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 40,561 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 382,072 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 325,161 shares stake. Ameritas Prtn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 27,625 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 2.54 million shares. Victory Capital holds 28,853 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 66,025 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability holds 7,710 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allen Inv Mngmt Lc holds 1,000 shares. Welch Cap Partners Limited Ny stated it has 2.53% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Northcoast Asset Llc reported 0.01% stake. Ballentine Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Earnest Prtn Lc reported 0.31% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Argi Invest Ser Lc owns 9,022 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division invested in 7,814 shares or 0.3% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) reported 463 shares stake. Carlson LP reported 56,450 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 929 are held by Horizon. Argent holds 0.13% or 4,648 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Communications Limited invested in 3,100 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 189,128 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank holds 8,139 shares. Ellington Lc holds 0.1% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 2,100 shares.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Humana Shakes Off ‘Medicare For All’ Fears – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Humana (HUM) said may be interested in small medicaid acquisitions – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Humana Inc.’s (NYSE:HUM) 0.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The ECB Launches Another Round Of Bond-Buying – The Policy Market – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM): Does The -3.6% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Humana (NYSE:HUM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Humana has $34500 highest and $26600 lowest target. $328’s average target is 18.29% above currents $277.28 stock price. Humana had 13 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 1. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan.