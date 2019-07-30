Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) to pay $0.20 on Sep 27, 2019; Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)’s Sentiment Is 1.43

Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:HCSG) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Healthcare Services Group Inc’s current price of $24.30 translates into 0.82% yield. Healthcare Services Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 1.56 million shares traded or 66.04% up from the average. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 246 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 172 cut down and sold stock positions in Vulcan Materials Co. The investment managers in our database reported: 122.20 million shares, up from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Vulcan Materials Co in top ten holdings increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 135 Increased: 158 New Position: 88.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. It operates through two divisions, Housekeeping and Dietary. It has a 21.32 P/E ratio. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Service Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 674 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated owns 1.18 million shares. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 86,504 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt L P invested in 12,085 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sfe Inv Counsel holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 24,930 shares. Ashford Cap Inc invested in 22,684 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 59,319 shares. D E Shaw & Com Incorporated holds 326,481 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 330,656 are held by Principal Gru Inc. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al accumulated 37,747 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 113,462 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 67,047 shares. Sit Investment Assocs reported 14,965 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthcare Services had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 19. Benchmark maintained Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.05. About 711,180 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.97 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. It has a 32.1 P/E ratio. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related services and products.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 7.95% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company for 105,654 shares. Narwhal Capital Management owns 218,511 shares or 5.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd has 5.23% invested in the company for 2.09 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp has invested 3.54% in the stock. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 175,000 shares.