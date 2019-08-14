Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) to pay $0.20 on Sep 27, 2019; Keystone Financial Planning Has Lifted Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake

Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:HCSG) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Healthcare Services Group Inc’s current price of $23.50 translates into 0.85% yield. Healthcare Services Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 313,209 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased Pepsico (PEP) stake by 6.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keystone Financial Planning Inc acquired 3,389 shares as Pepsico (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Keystone Financial Planning Inc holds 59,693 shares with $7.32 million value, up from 56,304 last quarter. Pepsico now has $181.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $129.93. About 2.85 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $125.67’s average target is -3.28% below currents $129.93 stock price. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PEP in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott Selber stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.84% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Citizens & Northern holds 4,655 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc holds 182,716 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability reported 76,847 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Co holds 640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Orrstown Finance stated it has 2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,207 shares. Dearborn Prtn Limited Com has 0.7% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,763 shares. Buckingham Mgmt Inc has 38,238 shares. Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 97,175 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc has invested 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cypress Capital Grp invested 0.75% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kbc Nv reported 509,922 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Invest Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.14% or 73,536 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.01% or 8,500 shares. Franklin Res holds 809,530 shares. Wasatch Advsrs Inc reported 2.73 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Amer Century reported 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Alphaone Invest Svcs Ltd Liability stated it has 674 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 203,411 shares. Markel Corp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.37% or 1.46M shares. Fil Limited reported 120,357 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Bankshares has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability holds 3,827 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Jane Street Lc has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

