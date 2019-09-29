Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Stake Held by Copeland Capital Management Llc; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Decreased Its Ford Motor Co (F) Position by $3.12 Million; Share Price Declined

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 84.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 312,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 57,327 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $586,000, down from 369,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 32.46M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – Ford: Super Duty Supply Chain Has Been Successfully Repaired; 28/03/2018 – U.S. MARCH NEW VEHICLE SALES SEEN UP 0.4 PERCENT IN MARCH – J.D. POWER AND LMC AUTOMOTIVE; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Crdt Auto Ownr Trst 2018-A’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $41.96 BLN VS $39.15 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT CO LLC FILES FOR SERIES B NOTES OFFERING OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CPS BUYS 34 PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC FORD F-150 PICKUP TRUCKS; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 30/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES: CLOSING OF EAGLE FORD SHALE DIVESTITURE; 10/05/2018 – Ford Promotes Jeff Lemmer to Chief Information Officer

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 108,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 620,673 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.82M, up from 511,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 507,858 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8,735 shares to 40,196 shares, valued at $9.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cable One Inc by 5,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,031 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold HCSG shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 80.24 million shares or 6.73% more from 75.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Group Llp stated it has 4.38 million shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Co owns 1.05% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 620,673 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 50,272 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 710,875 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 7,697 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.06% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Riverhead Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Fdx Advisors Inc holds 0.03% or 24,327 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Waddell & Reed holds 0.07% or 994,841 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Bahl And Gaynor reported 0.07% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 72,272 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited invested in 0.18% or 387,859 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.16% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). State Street Corp invested 0.14% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Twin Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 43,787 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Lc owns 115,500 shares. Intact Investment Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 393,600 shares. Petrus Tru Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 17,726 shares. 3.59 million were accumulated by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Moors Cabot reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,669 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust reported 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Shell Asset holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 458,993 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt holds 126,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests L P, Texas-based fund reported 156,774 shares.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 7.83 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.