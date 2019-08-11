Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Market Valuation Declined While Summit Creek Advisors Lowered by $2.64 Million Its Stake; As Home Depot Ord (HD) Share Value Rose, Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Increased Position

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 82,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 256,861 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, down from 339,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Services Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.66. About 424,223 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 39,490 shares to 59,280 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 57,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 50,108 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc stated it has 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 620 shares. Scout Invests holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 97,494 shares. Legacy Capital owns 10,500 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Voya Invest Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.24% or 76,375 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 1.38M shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 92,672 shares. 194,480 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Great Lakes Advsr owns 276,315 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Conestoga Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 1.20M shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 74,759 shares.

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $20.02M for 21.91 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,678 shares. Blue Financial Inc owns 5,712 shares. Pggm owns 1.03M shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Diversified Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,850 shares. Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 4,735 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension Serv has 0.85% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech invested 1.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Convergence Partners Ltd Liability Company owns 22,183 shares. Choate Invest Advisors accumulated 33,816 shares. California-based Menta Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Petrus Tru Lta holds 0.59% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated invested 1.12% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 287,984 shares. 15,790 are owned by Caprock Grp Incorporated.

