Healthcare Serv. Grp (HCSG) Stock Declined While Dudley & Shanley Has Trimmed Its Position; Driehaus Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) by $1.43 Million

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 16,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 71,768 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 88,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $85.86. About 55,512 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO)

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (HCSG) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 202,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The hedge fund held 317,644 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48M, down from 520,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Serv. Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 110,263 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $79,600 activity.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 12,063 shares to 765,912 shares, valued at $24.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everbridge Inc by 9,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,684 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 8.96% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $24.25M for 29.40 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.35% EPS growth.

More notable recent Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monro Muffler goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SP or MNRO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,000 were reported by Gabelli Funds Lc. Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Atlanta Cap L L C invested in 0.18% or 428,272 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 89,900 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 10,795 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 44,010 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability owns 2,523 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.06% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 244,465 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 0.02% or 4,751 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 94,877 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 15,186 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 11,156 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated owns 2,542 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares to 25,599 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,849 shares, and has risen its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $20.01M for 21.45 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.