Healthcare Serv. Grp (HCSG) Market Value Declined While Dudley & Shanley Has Decreased Its Holding by $6.49 Million; Bluestein R H & Company Increases Holding in Suntrust Banks (STI)

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 52,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 559,301 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.14 million, up from 506,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $60.79. About 1.93 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 01/05/2018 – American Tower Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 8-9; 03/04/2018 – Teladoc Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 04/05/2018 – Blue Apron to Participate in the SunTrust Internet and Digital Media Conference; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29, EST. $1.11; 30/04/2018 – SunTrust Commercial Real Estate to Sunset Pillar Financial Brand; 08/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/03/2018 – Blue Apron at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y +110a (+/- 2)

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (HCSG) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 202,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The hedge fund held 317,644 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, down from 520,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Serv. Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 260,993 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,800 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,394 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 81,125 shares to 128,810 shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 302,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $20.02M for 20.08 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.