Healthcare Serv. Grp (HCSG) Holder Dudley & Shanley Has Cut Position by $6.49 Million; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Maintains Position in Microsoft Com (MSFT)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,693 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 48,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (HCSG) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 202,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 317,644 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48M, down from 520,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Serv. Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 348,485 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Research & has 3.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 73,063 shares. Hills Natl Bank And Company holds 2.36% or 74,488 shares. Moreover, Syntal Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,140 shares. Montecito Bankshares And owns 45,826 shares. Zweig invested in 2.41% or 183,981 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 11,179 shares. Capital Interest Investors reported 95.92 million shares stake. Drw Securities Lc holds 1,751 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gruss And Co Inc holds 8.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 70,500 shares. Stifel Financial owns 1.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.76 million shares. Trust Com Of Virginia Va reported 195,526 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 2.75% or 1.06M shares. Brown Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,785 shares. Parthenon Limited Co stated it has 373,197 shares or 9.84% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 376,355 shares to 456,507 shares, valued at $24.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 49,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability owns 9,528 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 453,713 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Regions Fin has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Boston Prtnrs has 19,342 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Summit Creek Advsr has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Mufg Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 29,896 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset invested in 0.03% or 53,594 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.02% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md owns 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 554,449 shares. King Luther Cap Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Eaton Vance owns 6,563 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs owns 3,954 shares.