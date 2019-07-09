Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) Market Value Declined While Diam Company LTD Has Lifted Stake; As Zoetis (ZTS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lazard Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 32,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 316,705 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 284,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Healthcare Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.81. About 323,088 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 14.26% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HR); 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust: That Position Has Been Eliminated, Duties Divided Among Existing Officers, Including Whitman; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Declares Dividend of 30c; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 85,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.98M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400.87M, down from 4.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $113.12. About 1.52M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50M for 34.49 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoetis: Expect More Upside From This Animal Health Giant – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Zoetis (ZTS) and Elanco (ELAN) To See Nominal Impact From ASF Despite Existing Overhang – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barclays bearish on Teva, sees 14% downside risk in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zoetis Inc. Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

