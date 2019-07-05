Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 31 9.30 N/A 0.51 61.50 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 76 15.44 N/A 1.37 61.20

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated and Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 0.00% 3.6% 1.9% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0.00% 9.4% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.48. Universal Health Realty Income Trust on the other hand, has 0.88 beta which makes it 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated and Universal Health Realty Income Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has an average target price of $34, and a 4.78% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.7% of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares and 64% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares. 0.9% are Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.58% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 4.2% -0.6% -2.02% 8.74% 14.26% 10.72% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 1.39% 5.61% 13.28% 25.13% 38.28% 36.61%

For the past year Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has weaker performance than Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated on 8 of the 10 factors.