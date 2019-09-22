Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Upgraded By BidaskScore; Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreased Citrix Sys (CTXS) Holding

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 16.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 11,399 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 56,001 shares with $5.50 million value, down from 67,400 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $12.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $96.97. About 1.62M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices

BidaskScore upped shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to a Buy rating in a analysts report shared with investors on Friday morning. Trading on$4.29B market cap, HR is going to be interesting today.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96M for 28.86 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 20,000 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Hm Payson & has 24 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Company, California-based fund reported 21 shares. 21,892 were reported by Prudential Public Ltd Co. Motco reported 0% stake. Artemis Investment Llp reported 0.3% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Trustmark Bancorp Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 6 shares. Ellington Group Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 14,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Citigroup reported 366,957 shares stake. Gyroscope Mgmt Grp Inc Incorporated Lc stated it has 0.15% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Korea Corp stated it has 175,714 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 40,868 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited holds 0.05% or 33,423 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 36,586 shares to 40,472 valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 18,027 shares and now owns 140,430 shares. Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) was raised too.

Analysts await Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.39 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HR’s profit will be $50.41 million for 21.26 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.50% negative EPS growth.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.29 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 137.59 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in ownership, acquisition, management, leasing, and development of properties associated with delivery of healthcare services such as medical office and outpatient facilities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares while 55 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 122.43 million shares or 2.92% more from 118.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 313,773 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Fiduciary Financial Service Of The Southwest Tx invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 15,912 shares. 454,956 are owned by Eaton Vance Management. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 19,676 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 68,873 are held by Mason Street Advsr Lc. Charles Schwab Inv Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 351,242 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 25,258 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gru reported 0.03% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). 33,071 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd owns 235,390 shares.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 989,995 shares traded or 32.09% up from the average. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500.