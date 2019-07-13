Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Market Valuation Declined While Channing Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Buckingham Asset Management Has Trimmed Ppl (PPL) Position by $390,228 as Shares Declined

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 2.89 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 68,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.99M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.57. About 498,434 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 14.26% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 8,283 shares to 49,708 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 29,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 902,620 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1,663 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 400 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.31% stake. Cetera Advisor Net Lc owns 39,939 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Tdam Usa reported 0.13% stake. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.35% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Spectrum Management Gp stated it has 4,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 140,876 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Tru Co holds 220 shares. Atria Investments Limited Com stated it has 16,052 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 20,634 shares. Westpac Bk reported 90,028 shares. Klingenstein Fields Communications Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 8,600 shares.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.18M for 13.51 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 111,840 shares to 334,498 shares, valued at $16.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 166,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold HR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 118.96 million shares or 0.23% more from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,900 are held by Paloma Mgmt. Gsa Cap Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 31,868 shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd invested 0.01% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Amp Investors Limited accumulated 0.01% or 50,123 shares. Taylor Frigon Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.73% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) or 29,316 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon owns 1.92 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 559,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 376,103 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5.99M shares. Davenport Lc stated it has 21,231 shares. Voya Invest Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt reported 23,250 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Synovus, Georgia-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Sei Invests invested in 51,188 shares.