Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Is At $33.50 Formed Wedge; Clearbridge Energy MLP Fund (CEM) Has 0.97 Sentiment

Clearbridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (CEM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 31 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 32 sold and decreased their positions in Clearbridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 19.52 million shares, up from 19.27 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Clearbridge Energy MLP Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 28 Increased: 19 New Position: 12.

More notable recent ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of August 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” published on January 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Top Defense Companies Racing to Put an End to Deadly Mass Shootings in the US – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Name Change and Amended Investment Policy – Business Wire” published on August 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reviewing CEFs That Focus On MLPs: Avoiding The Dreaded K-1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 16, 2017.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $794.99 million. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 157,043 shares traded. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (CEM) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 4.22% of its portfolio in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc for 2.25 million shares. Terril Brothers Inc. owns 957,742 shares or 3.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 1.39 million shares. The New York-based Virtu Financial Llc has invested 0.92% in the stock. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 88,655 shares.

