Healthca (HTA) Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Raised Holding; Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined While Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management Decreased Its Holding

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Healthca (HTA) by 85.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 106,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 231,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Healthca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 1.62M shares traded or 28.00% up from the average. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management sold 41,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 116,404 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86 million, down from 157,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Probes Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 26/04/2018 – CEO Steve Mollenkopf was optimistic that “real talks going on between Washington and Beijing” would work to Qualcomm’s benefit; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed; 15/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN IS SAID SEEKING FUNDING FOR BUYOUT: FT; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Delay Shareholder Meeting 30 Days After CFIUS Order

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $3846.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prod (NYSE:APD) by 250,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $9.06B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Th (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select S (XLF).

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management, which manages about $219.15 million and $242.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 7,296 shares to 7,496 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

