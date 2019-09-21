Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

As Conglomerates companies, Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 119.64 N/A -0.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 7.03%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares and 29.9% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bullish trend while GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.