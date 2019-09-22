Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSACU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) Contrasting side by side

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation. Its rival Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares and 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has stronger performance than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.