Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSACU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) Comparing side by side

Both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Insurance Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 15.53%. Comparatively, 2.77% are Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78% Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has stronger performance than Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Insurance Acquisition Corp.