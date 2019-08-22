Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSACU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) Comparing side by side

Both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Insurance Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 15.53%. Comparatively, 2.77% are Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.19%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.78%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.77%
For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has stronger performance than Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Insurance Acquisition Corp.
