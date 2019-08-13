Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSACU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) Comparing side by side

Both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.19%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.78%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 3 of the 3 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.
