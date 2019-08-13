Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSACU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) Comparing side by side

Both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 3 of the 3 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.