Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSACU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) Comparing side by side

Both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 49.84% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.